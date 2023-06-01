High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department partnered with other agencies over Memorial Day weekend to crack down on Sioux Falls speeders.

Sioux Falls police, troopers from the Highway Patrol and deputies from the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Grover — a detail targeting speeders held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on May 26.

The detail included 18 officers assigned to identify the high-speed and exhibition violations.

This type of racing is illegal and is incredibly dangerous to those driving, said Lt. Siebenborn.

During the detail, 90 citations were issued.

Of the 47 citations given for speeding, five citations were for drivers traveling 26 or more miles per hour over the limit, and eight citations were for drivers speeding 16-20 miles per hour over the limit.

Five drivers were cited for exhibition driving.

Lt. Siebenborn said there are two common factors in the majority of serious crashes. One is alcohol, and the other is high speed. He said officers won’t extend any leniency in these two violations because of how serious they are.

