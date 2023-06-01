Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations

(Live 5)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department partnered with other agencies over Memorial Day weekend to crack down on Sioux Falls speeders.

Sioux Falls police, troopers from the Highway Patrol and deputies from the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Grover — a detail targeting speeders held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on May 26.

The detail included 18 officers assigned to identify the high-speed and exhibition violations.

This type of racing is illegal and is incredibly dangerous to those driving, said Lt. Siebenborn.

During the detail, 90 citations were issued.

Of the 47 citations given for speeding, five citations were for drivers traveling 26 or more miles per hour over the limit, and eight citations were for drivers speeding 16-20 miles per hour over the limit.

Five drivers were cited for exhibition driving.

Lt. Siebenborn said there are two common factors in the majority of serious crashes. One is alcohol, and the other is high speed. He said officers won’t extend any leniency in these two violations because of how serious they are.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SDSU baseball player makes stand against Dodgers decision
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
New Sanford docs detail data used in alleged account hacking attempts
This weekend, 24 high school softball teams and their fans will be in Aberdeen for the first...
Hotel rooms limited in Aberdeen during state softball tournament
In Eastern Iowa five people are unaccounted for after a historic apartment building partially...
First responders reflect on Sioux Falls tragedy following Iowa building collapse
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo

Latest News

South Dakota Medicaid expansion enrollment opens July 1
June edition of 605 Magazine
June edition of 605 Magazine
Change of plea hearing held in triple homicide
Change of plea hearing held in triple homicide