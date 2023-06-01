Lincoln, Dell Rapids and Alcester-Hudson are top seeds in State Softball Tournament in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Softball Tournament starts tomorrow in Aberdeen with all 3 classes.

The Lincoln Patriots led by the big bat of Kierra Lubowitz are the top seed in Class “AA”. The Patriots have lost only twice all season.

In Class “A” Dell Rapids is the top seed although it’s West Central that comes into the tournament with a perfect record. And Emillee Stofferahn was perfect in a 3 inning 17-0 win in the SODAK 16. She struck out all 9 batters.

And she also belted a 2-run homer in the Trojans victory. So Class “A” could be the most interesting on Saturday when they play the championship games.

And in Class “B” it’s Alcester-Hudson that is seeded number one with a 17-1 record.

Games start at 10 o’clock in the morning with the final game in each class at 5:30. Championship games are Saturday.

