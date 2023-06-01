May 31st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian boys won the team title by over 100 points and Isaac Davelaar and his 4 x 800 relay team were a big reason why. He was the anchor as the Chargers broke a 37 year old record by 11 seconds with the 2nd fastest time in SD history.

Chad Greenway was beaming at the effort from the Mount Vernon Plankinton girls track team, in particular Berkeley Engelland who won 4 events and was named MVP in Class A. The Ttians finished 2nd in Class “A”.

After losing Friday night in a bizarre finish, the Augustana baseball team came back Saturday to win both games in the Super Regional and made Augie Doggie proud with the most spirited dog pile I’ve ever seen. And somehow Ryan Clementi survived despite being on the bottom of this mass of humanity.

Dakota State discus thrower Connor Tordsen became the school’s first ever outdoor National Champion in Track and Field with a throw of 177 feet, 7 inches.

And we finish with the top play and the top long distance runner is South Dakota history. Our Athlete of the Week Simeon Birnbaum capped his career by beating Rod DeHaven’s record in the 1600 Meter Run. That had stood since 1984. Watch for the Rapid City native at Oregon next year and very likely the Olympics very soon.

