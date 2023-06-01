Miss South Dakota scholarship program kicks off

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From gowns and tiaras to upholding the four points of the crown, Miss South Dakota has been a great opportunity to many young women.

The 76th annual Miss South Dakota scholarship competition begins Thursday night at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center in Brookings.

“This weekend we have in the South Dakota scholarship competition. And it’s going from Thursday night Friday night to Saturday night so the first two nights will be the preliminary competition. And the final night will be the top 10 girls competing for the title of New South Dakota. On Friday night we have the new South Dakota teen competition and so if you’re interested in coming to watch the competition, it’s also a huge production as well with lots of dance numbers, entertainers, singers, you can get tickets at misssd.org.”

The program is much more than just the categories of competition.

The Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program gives opportunities to better these women’s lives.

“Even though I’ve competed only one year within the South Dakota organization, I’ve won over $5,000 in scholarships, plus seven full ride scholarships to seven different colleges because I competed at Miss America.”

These women ad girls work hard in everything they do.

“We are very educated people. We have founders of 501(c)(3) nonprofits. We are very dedicated to our causes, which is our community service initiative, and that’s something our organization is all about. We want to have women that are educated. We’re the leading provider of scholarships and young women today.”

Miss South Dakota Hunter Widvey says this show is worth the visit.

“You absolutely should come check this out,” Widvey said. “Something that’s really neat about South Dakota is our show is a whole production — it’s not just the competition or the face of competition. we have entertainers like Sean Cable, Mitchell Olsen. I’m sure many of you have seen both of them on the news, and those individuals are entertainers here. We also have many former Miss South Dakotas singing and dancing, and we have not just the competition, but a whole production, so if you’re looking for something to do Thursday, Friday or Saturday night, this is a huge production.”

Head out to the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center this weekend to see the crowning of our new Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota Teen.

For more details, visit misssd.org/.

