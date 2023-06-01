Avera Medical Minute
More Pop-Up Storms

Staying Toasty
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off with sunshine early on before seeing clouds roll through this afternoon. There’s another chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

That chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue for Friday, too. We’re mainly talking pop-up storms during the heat of the day. The risk of severe weather each day will be relatively low, but we could definitely see some small hail and gusty wind with any storms that develop. Rain could be heavy at times, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for Friday.

These storm chances linger all the way through the weekend. After that, we’ll still be looking at some chances for rain for the start of next week. For the middle of next week, we should finally begin to get a break from these daily storms. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s.

