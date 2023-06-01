Avera Medical Minute
SculptureWalk voting opens

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can now vote for your favorite of the 67 new sculptures in the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

Voting for the “People’s Choice Award” is open now through September 30.

The City of Sioux Falls will purchase the winning sculpture, adding it to its permanent collection.

“Voting for the People’s Choice sculpture is easier than ever with our digital voting feature, so we encourage all Sioux Falls residents and visitors to walk SculptureWalk and vote for your favorite piece,” says Jana Anderson, curator for SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

The SculptureWalk route starts at the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion at 301 S. Main Ave. The route then moves along Phillips Avenue, over to the East Bank along 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back down Phillips Avenue and ends in front of the Washington Pavilion.

How to vote

· A digital voting feature is available at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com. Just tap or click on VOTE, select your favorite sculpture from the photos and complete the contact form at the bottom of the page. QR codes to the website are available on each sculpture’s pedestal.

· Pick up a brochure from any one of the boxes or other locations downtown, fill out the ballet and deposit it back in one of the brochure/ballot boxes.

For more information, visit SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.

