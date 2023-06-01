Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation hosts Repair Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A wheelchair-bound man is able to leave his home for the first time in a couple of years thanks to a group of volunteers.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation hosted its annual Repair Day this week. Usually, it happens only one day each year, but this year they started on Tuesday because they had extra work.

The repairs are made with funding from a City of Sioux Falls grant and local sponsors.

Volunteers say they are happy to help make a difference in other people’s lives.

“To know that there is this opportunity to volunteer and help make someone else’s life a little easier and we’re not just creating a deck. It’s also making it accessible when they aren’t very mobile and having something that’s actually structured properly so for those watching this tonight just keep in mind next year this is probably something you might want to volunteer for,” said volunteer Alejandro Morquecho.

The project manager said he anticipates the project will be completed Thursday.

