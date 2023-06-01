Avera Medical Minute
Tea Area Titans reflect on winning first State B Baseball title Tuesday night

Tea Area has bats working in title game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They were dog-piling at Sioux Falls Stadium last night when Tea Area beat Bon Homme/Avon 13-2 in the Class “B” championship game.

The Titans, led by Logan Boom had the bats working against the Cavs after their ace Riley Rothschadl had no-hit Dell Rapids in the semifinals.

Tom Babb’s team had plenty of pitching left and the offense gave them plenty of support as well.

Tea Area HS Baseball Coach Tom Babb says, “Our bats are on fire right now as you can see, we had 10 hits. We were just hitting the barrel every time we got up to the plate. So it was an all-around game for us yeah.”

Logan Boom, Tea Area MVP says, “It means a lot. We’ve been down in regions the last 3 years. Since my 8th grade year we’ve lost in regions and we’ve always had a good team with a chance to win but it just never happened. And to get here and actually win it is pretty special.”

