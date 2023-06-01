Watertown man recognized for intervening with drunk driver

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Youth hockey coach Brandon Henman received an award from the South Dakota Highway Patrol Wednesday for stepping in to detain a drunk driver last November.

Henman was given the “Superintendent’s Performance Award” at a ceremony at the Mass Ice Area. A number of Henman’s hockey players, friends and family members attended for the presentation.

On Nov. 19, 2022, Henman was driving back from Sioux Falls when he witnessed a drunk driver on Interstate 29.

Officials say the drunk driver went into a ditch, and Brandon called 911 and detained the driver until officers arrived to arrest him.

Henman said he witnessed the driver go from one lane to the other side of the ditch and back over, then hit a pole and a stop sign. The drunk driver ended up in the ditch twice, and when it happened a third time, Henman took it upon himself to get involved.

“I just knew some hockey players were behind me, and I didn’t want anything to happen to anyone on the road that night,” Henman said.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Jerry Kastein says he appreciated Henman putting himself in harm’s way to keep others safe.

