10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team survived the dog pile after the Super Regional win. Highlights from Day One of the first-ever sanctioned State Softball Tournament in Aberdeen. Former SDSU golfer Teresa Toscano Borrero qualifies for the US Open. Western Christian’s boys win a thriller in the Iowa 1-A Soccer semis. Aberdeen’s Smittys rolled past SF West and more big time college basketball is coming to the Sanford Pentagon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.