Aberdeen Screenwriter shoots movie in hometown

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen Central High School graduate has returned to her hometown to bring a story she wrote to life, and the Hub City community has opened their doors for her and a few cameras.

This week, Sanford in Aberdeen was turned into a real-life movie set, as production with Aberdeen Ties utilized the space for filming.

Allison Downey grew up in the Hub City and knew it would be the perfect location to film a movie she wrote.

”I have been writing this script for a couple of years now,” Downey explained. “I wanted to come back and celebrate the community and make the story here. I couldn’t think of a better place to have it.”

The faith-based film is called “Thread Bound.”

”This story follows three generations of women navigating grief and self-discovery, and ultimately, the power of faith,” Downey said.

The crew has filmed at local parks in Aberdeen, at residents’ homes, Northern State University, the Red Rooster, and at Sanford, where the expertise of the nursing staff came in handy for direction.

”It’s been very cool to see. We’ve been excited to have them and looking forward to this opportunity, not only because they’re using our facility, but also because we get to incorporate some of our nursing direction,” said Megan Lapke, Sanford Aberdeen Nurse Manager.

Downey says the community has welcomed the film crew with open arms, and she’s excited to showcase her hometown.

”The community in Aberdeen has been so amazing and so integral to making this happen. We couldn’t do it without them.”

After filming in Aberdeen, the crew will move on to film in other areas like Pierre and Bismarck through June 8, and the production team said they hope to release the film next year.

