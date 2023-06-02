Aberdeen Smitty’s wins big over SF West 18-4 at Harmodon Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen legion team brought plenty of offense to Harmodon Park Thursday night against SF West.

Smitty’s brought home 18 runs in a decisive 18-4 win over Post 15 West in the first game of a doubleheader. Smitty’s went on to sweep with a 7-1 win in the nightcap.

