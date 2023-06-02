Accidental 911 calls on the rise; what you should do if it happen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being put in immediate contact with a dispatcher in the case of an emergency is essential. Still, a nationwide problem, also seen in South Dakota, is an increase in the number of accidental 911 calls.

“Within the last seven days, the Watertown Regional 911 Center has seen 256 abandoned 911 calls,” said Troy VanDusen, the 911 director for the Watertown Regional 911 Center.

Last year, the Watertown Regional 911 Center took over 15,000 calls, several of which also turned out to be accidental.

“Somebody may bump a button on their cell phone, or they may misdial, and that takes a lot of time and a lot of resources away from our staff because we do have to follow up on every one of those calls,” VanDusen said.

If a 911 call is made and the line is left open but no one is there, the dispatcher is trained to listen for background noise that could provide clues as to what is going on. If the line goes dead, the dispatcher will send either a text or a phone call.

“Sometimes people answer that call, and a lot of times they won’t. What that does is it results in law enforcement or maybe an emergency medical service’s response to the scene if we think there could be a potential 911 emergency,” VanDusen said.

Another way that an accidental 911 call can be made is the fall detection setting that is available on most devices. This is why there’s an influx in the number of these calls during the summer as people engage in more physical activity.

“A lot of times it’s people on their lawnmowers, and they don’t even know how it got dialed. I usually inform them it could be a fall detection or the SOS button, or the screen was unlocked, but more often than not, it’s the fall detection people forget about because just a little bit of jostling will set that off,” said Audrey Sexter, a Watertown communications officer.

There is a way to turn the setting for fall detection off on most devices, but VanDusen doesn’t recommend doing that. Instead, he just asks that you stay on the line.

“Engage the dispatcher in communication. Tell them your name and location. When they ask you questions, answer those questions, and the call will be short and sweet — we’re talking 20 to 30 seconds to make sure that there’s no problem,” VanDusen said.

