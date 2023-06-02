Augie baseball team enjoyed a wild dog pile after winning Super Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team left today for Cary, North Carolina and the Division II College World Series. As we’ve heard from the players and coaches, this wasn’t really expected with how much talent they lost to graduation.

But the team improved and peaked at the right time and as you can see by Saturday’s celebration they were pretty excited to have proved everyone wrong, getting back to NC where a different group of Vikings won a National Championship in 2018.

But this dog pile was the most energetic I’ve ever seen. And all I could think of watching it was just don’t get hurt. You still have some really important games to play.

Augie Freshman Ragan Pinnow says, “Yeah I try to stay out of the dog piles. You can probably see me on the side where I just kind of leaning on it. Because in Central Missouri when we dog-piled I got my arm stuck and I almost broke my arm from someone landing on me. But yeah, I don’t know, it’s crazy.”

Augie Junior Infielder Luke Ballweg says, “I kind of hurt my should in the Central Regional at Central Missouri so I was one of the last ones to get on top. I did not want to be on the bottom of that thing but. I dove in kind of on my back and covered my shoulder but there was no way I wasn’t going to be a part of this, there’s no way I’m not jumping on this pile.”

Augie Junior Infielder Jack Hines says, “I just really feel bad for the people at the bottom. Just having thousands of pounds of weight on them. I don’t know how they could do that. But after a huge win that was just so special to have, that dog pile on our field.”

The Vikes bring a great deal of confidence with them to Cary where they played early in the season. They are playing their best baseball since the regional started in Missouri. So you can say they saved their best for last.

They play the defending champs right away Sunday night.

