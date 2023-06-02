Former SDSU golfer Toscano-Borrero qualifies for Women’s US Open

COLUMBUS, OH (Dakota News Now) -Former South Dakota State golfer Teresa Toscano qualified for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Championship, which will be played July 6-9 at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.

Toscano, a 2021 SDSU graduate, fired a 6-under 138 (69-69) Wednesday at U.S Women’s Open Qualifying at Ohio State. She earned medalist honors at the event, besting runner-up Charlotte Thomas by three shots.

Toscano left SDSU as the program’s all-time leader in a number of categories, including career stroke average (74.54), career first-place finishes (nine) and career top-five finishes (32). She was the first Jackrabbit to qualify for an NCAA Regional in 2021 and was a Golfweek Third-Team All-American that season.

