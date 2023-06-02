Avera Medical Minute
Full-ride scholarships awarded to over 150 students

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, a group of incoming students received a boost to their education.

The students were awarded full-ride Build Dakota scholarships at a special signing day ceremony at Southeast Technical College, where they were able to meet faculty, register for classes and get more information on their programs.

Each awarded student will attend technical college for high-needs fields, such as agriculture, construction and healthcare.

One recipient is thankful for the scholarship relieving some stress at a transitional time.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, I think that it means a lot to me and everyone else we are able to do this,” said recipient Avery Koomia. “I think it was just nice to have that weight off after school.”

All the scholarships include an industry sponsor, where businesses are able to sponsor students and pay a portion of their program expenses and secure the student with employment.

