Good Samaritan Society leaders to share perspective on workforce policies at nation’s Capitol

Leaders from the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society will speak with elected officials this week in Washington, D.C., sharing solutions for workforce challenges in long-term care.(Good Samaritan Society)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders from the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society will speak with elected officials next week in Washington, D.C., sharing solutions for workforce challenges in long-term care.

The 2023 American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Congressional Briefing takes place June 5-6 on Capitol Hill.

Good Samaritan Society leadership who are taking part in the briefing include the following:

· Nate Schema, president and CEO

· Aimee Middleton, vice president of operations

· Wanda Harris, executive director of human resources

· Tom Syverson, director of governmental affairs

“We foresee an access crisis unfolding if an unfunded, one-size-fits-all minimum staffing requirement is enforced in skilled nursing facilities, and unfortunately, our nation’s seniors will pay the price,” said Schema. “Seniors living in rural areas will be disproportionately impacted by any unfunded mandate. Approximately 70% of the Good Samaritan Society’s long-term care residents live in rural communities,” Schema added. “We need ongoing, comprehensive investments to ensure our most vulnerable residents have access to the care they need and deserve no matter where they live. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to advocate for our residents and team members and to discuss these key issues with legislators on Capitol Hill.”

Schema will take part in a press conference about the current state of the long-term care industry and solutions Congress can deliver to address the workforce crisis in long-term care.

