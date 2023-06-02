Avera Medical Minute
Hot with More Storms

Storms over the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ve been in quite a weather pattern with temperatures of 80+ degrees along with chances for pop up showers and thunderstorms. That chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue today, too. We’re mainly talking pop-up storms during the heat of the day. The risk of severe weather will be relatively low, but we could definitely see some small hail and gusty wind with any storms that develop. Rain could be heavy at times, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today with a couple low 90s sprinkled in there.

These storm chances linger all the way through the weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms bubble up during the heat of the day. It’s going to stay hot over the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s. Again, the severe weather threat will be low, but we could see a couple of storms with some small hail and gusty wind.

After that, we’ll still be looking at some chances for rain for the start of next week. It looks like our streak of 80+ degree days will be extended at least another week. It’s important to make sure to keep your First Alert Weather app on standby if you plan on doing anything outdoors!

