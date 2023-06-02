Avera Medical Minute
Informational open house held for South Veterans Parkway project

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the South Veterans Parkway project team hosted an in-person open house for the Sioux Falls community to learn about the project.

The open house featured construction schedules and anticipated traffic impacts during the construction process.

“So to finish these last 8 miles is something the Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Falls have been working on close to 25-30 years,” said Shannon Ausen, City of Sioux Falls Engineering Program Manager. “Certainly understand there is going to be a lot of dust during construction and noise, but they will have ample opportunity to contact our project team, and ask questions. See if there is any way we can have dust control, but it is a construction zone. It’s just an important project for the City of Sioux Falls’s entire region area.”

The section of new road from Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue will be constructed starting this month through 2024.

