Let’s Skate closing in on construction start date for new skatepark

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, new renderings were released for a skatepark coming to Sioux Falls.

The park will be at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue and has been in the works for almost seven years.

The group behind the park, Let’s Skate, formerly known as the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, has raised over $2 million towards building the new park.

“We will start construction July 1st, that’s our goal. It’s going out to bid in a couple of weeks. Once that all comes back and is settled in, we should be getting going pretty quick. I guess on the contract it will say substantially complete November 1st. When it’s rideable after that is still a little bit up in the air, just depends on how things go,” said Let’s Skate Executive Director, Walter Portz.

Portz also mentioned that there will be an opening celebration event in early 2024 after construction is fully complete. You can watch the full interview here.

