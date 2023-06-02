Man dies in Sanborn County fatal crash

LETCHER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 46-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash near Letcher, South Dakota, Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near 241st St. and 406th Ave.

Authorities report that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on 241st St. A 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was driving eastbound on 241st St. The Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.

The 46-year-old driver of the Hyundai Sonata died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 19-year-old driver of the semi-truck sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

