Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man dies in Sanborn County fatal crash

(KVLY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 46-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash near Letcher, South Dakota, Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near 241st St. and 406th Ave.

Authorities report that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on 241st St. A 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was driving eastbound on 241st St. The Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.

The 46-year-old driver of the Hyundai Sonata died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 19-year-old driver of the semi-truck sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo
Bossly was cleared of charges, but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Summit surveyors,...
Brown County landowner not in contempt of court after tension with Summit Carbon Solutions
Watertown man recognized for intervening with drunk driver

Latest News

SF Police: Children in truck prevent attempted vehicle theft
OYO: Peonies
OYO: Peonies
The North Dakota native currently lives in Madison, South Dakota, and enjoyed being honored,...
Midwest Honor Flight: WWII vet working to honor others, honored as a hero
Midwest Honor Flight: WWII vet working to honor others, honored as a hero