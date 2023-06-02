Avera Medical Minute
Midwest Honor Flight: Korean War vet finds closure that his service is not forgotten

By Parker Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dale Schroeder, a native of Marshall, Minnesota, served in the army during the Korean War as part of the 79th Engineering Construction Battalion that worked six days a week constructing roads and buildings near Seoul.

Schroeder also was on temporary duty building roads in an ammo dump at the demilitarized zone. He said that every night, the North Koreans would try to get into the ammo dump and would roam around in their tanks.

As a squad leader, he said that his comrades looked to him for leadership. Schroeder would tell them that they would stay in their tent because if they got out, they would have been shot.

The Honor Flight allowed Schroeder to tell many stories like this one, bringing him closure to know that what has been nicknamed “The forgotten war” will always be remembered.

”It wasn’t a great big war, but people gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Schroeder. “They gave everything. The reception has been phenomenal. I can’t express how it feels and the Honor Flight is just so great.”

When asked what he was most proud of in his time in the service, Schroeder said “The chance to serve my country.”

He went on to say that the best part was coming back whole when so many did not.

Dale Schroeder, a native of Marshall, Minnesota, served in the army during the Korean War as part of the 79th Engineering Construction Battalion that worked six days a week constructing roads and buildings near Seoul.(Dakota News Now)

