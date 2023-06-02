Avera Medical Minute
Noem signs disaster declaration for spring flooding

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem signed a disaster declaration for damage left behind by spring flooding.

The declaration includes 10 counties, Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Marshall, Potter, and Roberts, as well as the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation.

Officials say above-normal snowfall, deep spring snow pack, and a surge in temperatures caused the flooding problems between April 9 and May 15.

According to the Governor’s office, the flooding caused more than $2 million in damage. The executive order is part of a Presidential Disaster Declaration request.

