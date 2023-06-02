SF Police: Children in truck prevent attempted vehicle theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Grand Theft after attempting to steal a vehicle and later pulling a knife in central Sioux Falls Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 11th St.

Three girls ranging from 4 years old to 11 years old were in a vehicle parked in the driveway of their home, waiting for a parent to come out.

A man jumped into the truck and had intentions to take it. The 11-year-old yelled at him, and the suspect seemed surprised and got out.

The oldest girl went inside to tell her family, who alerted others in the neighborhood.

The suspect took off running. A security guard in the area saw the man running and witnessed him run into a store.

The manager of the store said the suspect was hiding in the bathroom and wanted him gone. When the security guard went in to tell the suspect to leave, the suspect pulled out a knife and swung it around. There was a scuffle between the security guard and the suspect.

The suspect went back into the bathroom. The security guard did not receive any injuries from the knife, only minor injuries from the scuffle, officials report.

Once officers arrived on scene, the suspect came out.

The suspect — Samuel Patterson, 28, from Wagner, South Dakota — was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Grand Theft. In South Dakota, the attempt to commit a crime is the same as committing the crime.

The suspect also had a warrant out from another county.

