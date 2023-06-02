Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that a Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for First-Degree Rape.

Donald Anderson, 60, was sentenced in Roberts County Circuit Court for First-Degree Rape of a girl who was between five and eight years old at the time.

He had earlier pled guilty in the case, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

“The result of this case was strengthened by the work of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We want to recognize this young girl’s bravery in coming forward in very difficult circumstances.”

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Law Enforcement, and the Watertown Police Department.

South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Roberts County State’s Attorney prosecuted the case.

