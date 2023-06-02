Siouxland Renaissance Festival returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From costumes to jousting, the Siouxland Renaissance Festival is all about fun.

Huzzah! The Siouxland Renaissance Festival is returning this weekend for its 22nd season.

“We accept everybody. We love it when whole families come out. A little interesting thing about our fair is we try to have fun entertainment along with educational. So we like showing kids the history about it, but then also, you can come have fun, enjoy a good show.”

There are so many things to check out at the festival, like vendors.

“We have clothing vendors. We have food vendors. We have handmade hats, children’s weapons, jewelry vendors, treasure boxes, clothes — all kinds of vendors.”

After you wear yourself out from shopping, you can grab a drink and a bite to eat with a side of entertainment.

“For food, we’ve got a wide variety. We’ve got everything from barbecue tacos to gyros, even snow cones and ice cream.”

And the magnificent activities are what keep people coming back for more.

“We have fantastic shows. We have three new ones for sure. We have a sword-fighting comedy act. We have an aerialist coming to join us for the first time. And you’re also going to be able to take aerial lessons on the silk with a performance by one of our local groups, and we have a fire show.”

This weekend, the Siouxland Renaissance Festival is the place to be.

The festival takes place at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Find more information about the festival here: siouxlandrenfest.com/.

