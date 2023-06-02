State Softball Highlights from wins by Lincoln, West Central and Bon Homme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first-ever sanctioned State Softball Tournament started Thursday in Aberdeen with all 3 classes playing games in the Hub City.

Top seeded Lincoln moved into the semi’s Friday with a 7-1 win over Yankton. The Patriots will put an 18-2 record on the line against Jefferson after the Cavs beat Washington 8-2. Lincoln and Jefferson split close games during the regular season.

In Class A the top two seeds rolled. #1 Dell Rapids beat Lennox 21-5 and #2 West Central remained unbeaten with a convincing 16-1 win over Beresford.

In Class B the Cavaliers of Bon Homme are looking to repeat what the boys baseball team did my making the championship game. They got off to a good start with a 6-0 shutout of Gayville-Volin. They will face top-seeded Alcester-Hudson Friday in the semi’s after the Cubs edged Hanson 4-2.

Scores from all 12 games Thursday are in the Dakota News Now Sports scoreboard.

Winners in each class to advance were:

AA-Lincoln, Jefferson, Brandon Valley and the Brookings-O’Gorman game will be played Friday morning at 8 o’clock.

A-Dell Rapids, West Central, Tea Area and Dakota Valley

B-Alcester-Hudson, Bon Homme, Arlington and Castlewood

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.