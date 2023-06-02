Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend

A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Looks like we are in line for a special full moon viewing this weekend.

According to NASA, the next full moon will be the strawberry moon on Saturday night.

The strawberry moon typically appears in June as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer and is positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

As reported by Space.com, the moon will appear to give off a warmer light and look more yellow or orange.

The strawberry moon is expected to be visible starting Friday evening through Monday morning while reaching peak illumination on Saturday at about 11:42 p.m. ET.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the strawberry moon gained its name from Native American tribes, not because of its appearance but to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.

Stargazers can also catch the bright star Antares on Saturday night. That star is expected to appear a few degrees to the right of the strawberry moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo
Bossly was cleared of charges, but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Summit surveyors,...
Brown County landowner not in contempt of court after tension with Summit Carbon Solutions
Watertown man recognized for intervening with drunk driver

Latest News

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causes double transactions, fees; bank now says situation resolved
Good Earth State Park hosts Indigenous Artists of the Prairie
Good Earth State Park hosts Indigenous Artists of the Prairie
Dakota News Now at 5:00
A Utah school district is banning the Bible.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools