Tyson to lay off 262 South Dakota employees

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tyson Foods shared that 262 corporate employees working at the Dakota Dunes offices will be terminated at the end of next month.

According to a notice filed May 26, all corporate roles in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, will be relocated to Springdale, Arkansas.

The notice states that the employees being terminated were offered the opportunity to move to Springdale and chose not to do so.

According to the notice, the last day of work for South Dakota team members remaining in South Dakota is July 31.

“The changes we are making will support greater opportunity for collaboration and timely decision making,” said Jamison Smith, vice president of human resources. “They will also allow for a more agile workforce with greater opportunities for development and advancement.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.