Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tyson to lay off 262 South Dakota employees

(APRIL L. BROWN | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tyson Foods shared that 262 corporate employees working at the Dakota Dunes offices will be terminated at the end of next month.

According to a notice filed May 26, all corporate roles in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, will be relocated to Springdale, Arkansas.

The notice states that the employees being terminated were offered the opportunity to move to Springdale and chose not to do so.

According to the notice, the last day of work for South Dakota team members remaining in South Dakota is July 31.

“The changes we are making will support greater opportunity for collaboration and timely decision making,” said Jamison Smith, vice president of human resources. “They will also allow for a more agile workforce with greater opportunities for development and advancement.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo
Bossly was cleared of charges, but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Summit surveyors,...
Brown County landowner not in contempt of court after tension with Summit Carbon Solutions
Watertown man recognized for intervening with drunk driver

Latest News

Grant County Emergency Management
Noem signs disaster declaration for spring flooding
Noem signs disaster declaration for spring flooding
For the third year in a row, Aberdeen Area Pride will celebrate Pride Month with a festival in...
Pride festival returns to Aberdeen for 3rd year
Pride festival returns to Aberdeen for 3rd year