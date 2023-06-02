Watertown PD receives hundreds of accidental 911 calls

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department received 256 accidental 911 calls in the last week.

Authorities urge those who realize they have accidentally dialed 911 to stay on the line. Many people hang up after misdialing, and this causes more work for dispatchers who are required to verify whether the call was a legitimate emergency.

The Watertown Police Department also stated that emergency services will be sent to your location to follow up on the call, tying up resources unnecessarily.

The department clarified that there is no penalty or financial charge for calling 911 by accident.

