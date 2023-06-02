Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown PD receives hundreds of accidental 911 calls

(WMTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department received 256 accidental 911 calls in the last week.

Authorities urge those who realize they have accidentally dialed 911 to stay on the line. Many people hang up after misdialing, and this causes more work for dispatchers who are required to verify whether the call was a legitimate emergency.

The Watertown Police Department also stated that emergency services will be sent to your location to follow up on the call, tying up resources unnecessarily.

The department clarified that there is no penalty or financial charge for calling 911 by accident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo
Bossly was cleared of charges, but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Summit surveyors,...
Brown County landowner not in contempt of court after tension with Summit Carbon Solutions
Watertown man recognized for intervening with drunk driver

Latest News

Good Earth State Park hosts Indigenous Artists of the Prairie
Good Earth State Park hosts Indigenous Artists of the Prairie
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Dakota News Now hosted Fridays on the Plaza outside our station today, featuring food trucks...
Dakota News Now hosts Fridays on the Plaza
Fridays on the Plaza - Ted Van Alstyne