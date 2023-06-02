Western Christian Boys advance to 1-A Soccer Championship Saturday

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian boys were determined to make it back to the Iowa 1-A State Soccer championship game Saturday. But it didn’t look good when Regina took the lead in the first half on a goal by Jack Hoover.

The Wolfpack would eventually tie the game on the first goal of the season by Aiden Ouwinga on a perfect header from a corner kick by Miles Baccam.

The game when to overtime tied at 1 and then to a shootout that made it to the 10th round. That’s when Barret Bleeker fooled the goalie and scored. And JD Pettit came through with a diving save for the Wolfpack to preserve the win.

Western Christian will play Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the championship game Saturday morning.

