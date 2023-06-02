Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP...
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – YouTube said Friday it will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election or other past U.S. presidential elections were marred by “widespread fraud, errors or glitches.”

The change is a reversal for the Google-owned video service, which said a month after the 2020 election that it would start removing new posts that falsely claimed widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.

YouTube said in a blog post that the updated policy was an attempt to protect the ability to “openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions.”

“In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm,” the blog post said.

The updated policy, which goes into effect immediately, won’t stop YouTube from taking down content that tries to deceive voters in the upcoming 2024 election, or other future races in the U.S. and abroad. The company said its other existing rules against election misinformation remain unchanged.

The announcement comes after YouTube and other major social media companies, including Twitter and the Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, have come under fire in recent years for not doing more to combat the firehose of election misinformation and disinformation that spreads on their platforms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo
Bossly was cleared of charges, but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Summit surveyors,...
Brown County landowner not in contempt of court after tension with Summit Carbon Solutions
Watertown man recognized for intervening with drunk driver

Latest News

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causes double transactions, fees; bank now says situation resolved
Good Earth State Park hosts Indigenous Artists of the Prairie
Good Earth State Park hosts Indigenous Artists of the Prairie
Dakota News Now at 5:00
A Utah school district is banning the Bible.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools