Augustana ready for return to College World Series

CARY, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s baseball team is less than 24 hours away from beginning play in the Division Two College World Series, a setting that’s as familiar to the program as their role of underdog in it is.

The Vikings got some practice in yesterday in North Carolina before games on the other side of the bracket actually got underway today.

There are certainly some striking similarities between this Augustana team and the one that won the 2018 World Series, most notably the fact that they’re both young squads which were seeded low and not expected to make much of a run.

On paper year’s Augie team has the tougher opening task, drawing defending national champion North Greenville as the seven seed to open things. Yet that might make it easier for them since they’ve already defied odds just to get back to Cary.

Tomorrow’s game will start at 5:00 PM CST. It’s a double elimination tournament so the Vikings will play, regardless of result, on Tuesday against either Angelo State or Southeast New Hampshire.

