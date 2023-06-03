Buckets N Boards percussion comedy show comes to the Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family fun comedy and percussion show took place on Saturday at the Levitt Band Shell in Sioux Falls.

Gareth Sever and Matt Levingston bring together music and wit to the show they call Buckets N Boards.

The group is from Missouri and has traveled the world performing and inspiring others to do the same.

“Something I’ve always loved is making others happy,” said Levingston. “So now it’s fun that we get to do this for a living. We see kids come up after shows and giving us high fives. So many people over the years now have started drumming or started taking up music because their kids came to our show. So it’s kind of surreal that over these years, people say ‘hey, my kid’s in the drum corps because he saw you guys when he was six.”

Buckets N Boards began as a street performance, you can learn more about them here.

