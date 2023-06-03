Championships set for State Softball Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first ever sanction SDHSAA State Softball Championship games will feature several teams expected to be there and a couple who made dramatic statements during semifinal Friday.

-Lincoln’s 4-2 AA semifinal win over Sioux Falls city rival Jefferson

-Tea’s 22-9 drubbing of Class A’s top seed Dell Rapids

-Castlewood’s dramatic last at-bat rally to top Arlington 6-5

Tomorrow’s championship games will all start at 5:30. In AA the top seeded Patriots will face Brookings after the Bobcats walked-off O’Gorman 6-5 in their Friday morning quarterfinal that was delayed by weather and then knocked off Brandon Valley 7-3.

In Class A Tea goes from the number one seed in Dell Rapids to the only unbeaten team in South Dakota, West Central, who improved to 21-0 with a convincing 16-2 victory over Dakota Valley.

Castlewood will take on Class B top seed Alcester-Hudson after the Cubs dominated Bon Homme 10-0.

