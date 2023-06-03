Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Championships set for State Softball Tournament

Check out semifinal highlights from Jefferson-Lincoln, Dell Rapids-Tea & Arlington-Castlewood
Highlights from Jefferson-Lincoln, Dell Rapids-Tea and Arlington-Castlewood
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first ever sanction SDHSAA State Softball Championship games will feature several teams expected to be there and a couple who made dramatic statements during semifinal Friday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Lincoln’s 4-2 AA semifinal win over Sioux Falls city rival Jefferson

-Tea’s 22-9 drubbing of Class A’s top seed Dell Rapids

-Castlewood’s dramatic last at-bat rally to top Arlington 6-5

Tomorrow’s championship games will all start at 5:30. In AA the top seeded Patriots will face Brookings after the Bobcats walked-off O’Gorman 6-5 in their Friday morning quarterfinal that was delayed by weather and then knocked off Brandon Valley 7-3.

In Class A Tea goes from the number one seed in Dell Rapids to the only unbeaten team in South Dakota, West Central, who improved to 21-0 with a convincing 16-2 victory over Dakota Valley.

Castlewood will take on Class B top seed Alcester-Hudson after the Cubs dominated Bon Homme 10-0.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
High-speed, exhibition drivers in Sioux Falls given citations
This week, Sanford in Aberdeen was turned into a real-life movie set, as production with...
Aberdeen Screenwriter shoots movie in hometown
SF Police: Children in truck prevent attempted vehicle theft
Man dies in Sanborn County fatal crash

Latest News

2022 Pigskin Preview cover kid bound for the University of Washington
Lincoln Kienholz prep career comes to a championship close
The 2023 Sioux Falls City Football Club poses for a picture prior to their home opener
Sioux Falls City Football Club draws in home opener
Augie baseball survives the dog pile and heads to North Carolina for CWS
Augie baseball team enjoyed a wild dog pile after winning Super Regional
State Softball recap from Thursday games in Aberdeen
State Softball Highlights from wins by Lincoln, West Central and Bon Homme