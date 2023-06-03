City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and maintenance starting Monday.

Cliff Avenue

Beginning on Monday, June 5, the outside southbound and northbound lanes of Cliff Avenue between 11th Street and 26th Street will be closed for concrete milling and an asphalt overlay.

The location of lane closures will vary during construction, but at least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to businesses will be maintained.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-July.

Western Avenue

Also on Monday, Western Avenue from Ninth Street to Sixth Street will be closing at 8:00 a.m. for maintenance.

A detour will be made available and, weather permitting, the road should be re-opened by 4:00 p.m.

Riverdale Park

Starting Monday, a contractor will begin work on the Riverdale Park area with the installation of a sanitary sewer bypass system along the western side of the park, manhole replacement, and sanitary sewer lining.

Cameo Way east of Bruce Road will remain open during most of the construction, with access to East Cameo Way being directed through 24th Street.

The park will remain open during this period with traffic control, and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

14th Street

Beginning on Monday, 14th Street near Fifth Avenue will be closed for railroad crossing improvements.

The city encourages drivers to utilize Seventh Avenue, 18th Street and Second Avenue as alternate routes.

Weather permitting, the project should be completed within a week.

22nd Street and Western Avenue Intersection

On Tuesday, the intersection of 22nd Street and Western Avenue will be closed for concrete pavement repairs.

The city encourages drivers to take Grange Avenue or 26th Street during the construction, and the project should take about one day to complete.

