Downtown block parties return for summer

On Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls, blues artist Vanessa Collier kicked off the first of 50 free...
On Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls, blues artist Vanessa Collier kicked off the first of 50 free concerts at the Levitt at the Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday of the summer months means the return of the downtown block party.

Retail, food, and interactive vendors were set up along the boardwalk of the 8th and Railroad Center in Sioux Falls from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Local and regional artists also performed. Sioux Falls’ First Friday block parties take place every month through the summer.

On Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls, blues artist Vanessa Collier kicked off the first of 50 free concerts at the Levitt at the Falls.

On Saturday morning, Buckets N Boards take the stage at 10:30 a.m. for a comedy show and Davina and the Vagabonds will close out the weekend with a show at 7:00 p.m.

