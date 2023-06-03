JDRF South Dakota 2023 One Walk hits a home run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a year of community outreach and involvement paid off on Saturday as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation South Dakota One Walk was held at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

The organization existed in name only following the pandemic, but a group of people came together to make sure the organization could once again help those who are diagnosed with type one diabetes.

The One Walk is mean to raise funds and awareness for the type one diabetes community in South Dakota. Last year’s event was organized by just one person.

“I feel like it’s such a big event compared to last year and already a success,” said organizer Jessi Buer. “We have screenings here at this event. We have more vendors. We have more things for people to do. It just sounds very exciting.”

Buer knows how important it is for type one diabetics to get the assistance they need. Her niece is a type one diabetic, as is her brother Jarrod.

“It’s nice to see it get bigger and bigger every year, get more people to show up,” said Jarrod.

For the last year, JDRF South Dakota has been on a mission to recruit as many people as possible to help manage this year’s walk and to recruit others to take part.

“We’ve got a great place to live and we’ve got a very caring state and a very caring community here and it shows in this event,” said former state lawmaker Bill Peterson.

“Things are never going to change if we don’t take action,” said businesswoman Darcy Dunker-Muller. “We have to be part of the solution and find ways to help, to find a cure.”

“Attacking it right out here and doing it in a fun way, what could be better?” asked Jack Unruh, host of Late Night Boomin’.

Several others who know firsthand how type one diabetes can change someone’s life came to volunteer on Saturday.

“I actually know some people with type one diabetes,” said volunteer Chris Hilson. “And I know what a struggle it is for them and also it’s just what we should do. We’re all here to help each other.

“I think it’s great,” said volunteer Crysta Anderson. “This is only our first year attending the walk. I think it’s great we can bring the community together and get to know other type one diabetics.”

Anderson’s daughter Lorelei is a type one diabetic. Her son Harvey has the markers for the onset of type one diabetes.

“It’s just kind of nice to have a group that we can meet other kids and parents that deal with the same things we do every day,” said Anderson.

The planning of the One Walk is in and of itself an act of kindness. But within that kindness, you can find other acts of kindness. For example, there’s one that involves 48 stadium seats.

To get a reduced rental rate for Canaries Stadium, JDRF needed to sell a block of tickets to Saturday night’s baseball game. They came up 48 short until Landon Rae decided to buy all 48.

“I wanted to be able to give in a different way,” Rae explained. “And one of those ways is to obviously make sure this event can go off without a hitch and keep the prices low. I mean, this is all volunteer, there’s no one getting paid for any of this and you know, I’m blessed to be able to give my efforts and my fruits of labor to contribute to something like that. And that was one of my ways to do it, was to buy the rest of the tickets so this event could happen.”

And with this year’s walk now in the books, the planning has already started for next year. Buer is thankful to know that next year, like this year, she’ll have some help.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” expressed Buer. “Last year, I planned it mostly by myself. I knew that going into it. This year it’s been a different challenge, but it’s been more of a rewarding challenge because we have volunteers. And handling them has been a different challenge, but it’s a wonderful challenge to have.”

If you would like to get involved with JDRF South Dakota, you can send them a message through their Facebook page.

