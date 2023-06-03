JDRF South Dakota marks new era with 2023 ‘One Walk’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries Stadium hosted the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota on Saturday for the “One Walk.” Jessi Buer from JDRF South Dakota discussed how the foundation has come back after COVID, and how the funds raised are going to help.

The walk starts at 11:00 a.m. and registration is not required to participate.

More information can be found on the JDRF website.

