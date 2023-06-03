Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln Kienholz prep career comes to a championship close

Pierre’s three sport star won three state football titles and ended with a baseball championship last week
Ohio State bound quarterback a three sport star
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz will easily go down as having one of the best high school athletic careers in South Dakota history in part because the former Governor held office at the top of three sports.

On the diamond he was standout shortstop and pitcher for the Govs and their Post 8 Legion team, ending his prep career last week with a state high school championship. On the hardwood he was All-State in AA for three consecutive years, finishing as the second leading scorer all time in Pierre history with 1,464 points.

Yet it is football that he will be most remembered for. The quarterback was South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9100 yards, threw for 104 touchdowns and also ran for more than 3500 career yards, all in leading the Governors to three consecutive 11AA state championships.

That earned him a scholarship to play at Ohio State which where Lincoln went off to shortly after last week’s baseball championship win. Though he was unable to put into words his feelings for the end of his prep career, he had plenty of them in gratitude toward the home that he helped turn into Titletown South Dakota.

