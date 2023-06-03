One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, traffic was briefly slowed down on 41st Street due to a four-vehicle crash that sent a 78-year-old man to the hospital.
According to authorities on the scene, a 25-year-old woman was driving west on 41st Street near West Avenue when she collided with another vehicle, causing a chain reaction of other crashes.
She was cited for careless driving, and a 78-year-old man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
