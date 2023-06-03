Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls

One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, traffic was briefly slowed down on 41st Street due to a four-vehicle crash that sent a 78-year-old man to the hospital.

According to authorities on the scene, a 25-year-old woman was driving west on 41st Street near West Avenue when she collided with another vehicle, causing a chain reaction of other crashes.

She was cited for careless driving, and a 78-year-old man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
SF Police: Children in truck prevent attempted vehicle theft
This week, Sanford in Aberdeen was turned into a real-life movie set, as production with...
Aberdeen Screenwriter shoots movie in hometown
Man dies in Sanborn County fatal crash
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape

Latest News

Buckets N Boards percussion comedy show comes to the Levitt
Buckets N Boards percussion comedy show comes to the Levitt
The fun-filled day was set in 1500s England, featuring juggling, authentic dancing and vendors...
Siouxland Renaissance Festival underway
Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and...
City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance
Saturday's Forecast with meteorologist Lexie Merley