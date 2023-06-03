Rescue dog fundraiser held at Severance Brewing Co.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Severance Brewing Company partnered with Almost Home Canine Rescue for Saturday’s Pints and Paws fundraiser.

The event was a chance to meet some adoptable dogs and play some games while raising money to help the rescue dogs find their forever homes.

“When we have events like this, it’s great for the dogs,” said Cassie Nicolai, the events coordinator for Almost Home. “They can get socialization. Also, we don’t have a shelter. We’re a completely foster-based rescue, so this is the only chance that the public has to get out and about and meet our dogs that are available for adoption.”

All month long, Severance is taking part in a roundup fundraiser where customers can round up to the nearest dollar on their tabs. All money raised that way goes to Almost Home.

