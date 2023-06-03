Sioux Falls City Football Club draws in home opener
0-0 tie with Joy Athletic is second consecutive draw to open season
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fans of the Sioux Falls City Football Club saw just about everything in the home opener of their season season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
Everything except a goal as several prime chances came up short or stopped by Joy Athletic in a 0-0 draw. It’s the second straight week Sioux Falls has fought to a tie after a 1-1 draw last week at Salvo SC.
