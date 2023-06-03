Siouxland Renaissance Festival underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 22nd annual Siouxland Renaissance Festival is taking place this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Gates opened on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The fun-filled day was set in 1500s England, featuring juggling, authentic dancing and vendors galore.

There were also live knighting ceremonies, sword fights and jousting.

“My favorite part about today is that this is our 22nd festival, and I love seeing all the people in the field. It just makes me so happy to see everyone here,” said Lady Elizabeth Talbot. “To have all of these people come and learn about the past because our motto is ‘come play in the past.”

The gates open up again on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.