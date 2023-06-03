Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Third time a charm for Western Christian as Wolfpack claim State 1A Soccer Championship

After two straight runner-up finishes the Wolpack top Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 to win title
Third straight appearance the charm as Wolfpack claim elusive title
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After consecutive losses in Iowa’s 1A State Soccer Championship game, the boys of Western Christian made sure a third time was a charm and took care of some unfinished business.

Miles Baccam scored a pair of goals in the second half of the title game with Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck that proved the difference in the Wolfpack’s 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines to claim the program’s first ever state crown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
SF Police: Children in truck prevent attempted vehicle theft
This week, Sanford in Aberdeen was turned into a real-life movie set, as production with...
Aberdeen Screenwriter shoots movie in hometown
Man dies in Sanborn County fatal crash
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape

Latest News

Augustana practices prior to playing in the 2023 NCAA Division Two College World Series
Augustana ready for return to College World Series
Lincoln and Jefferson prepare to meet in the 2023 South Dakota State Softball Semifinals
Championships set for State Softball Tournament
2022 Pigskin Preview cover kid bound for the University of Washington
Lincoln Kienholz prep career comes to a championship close
The 2023 Sioux Falls City Football Club poses for a picture prior to their home opener
Sioux Falls City Football Club draws in home opener