Third time a charm for Western Christian as Wolfpack claim State 1A Soccer Championship
After two straight runner-up finishes the Wolpack top Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 to win title
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After consecutive losses in Iowa’s 1A State Soccer Championship game, the boys of Western Christian made sure a third time was a charm and took care of some unfinished business.
Miles Baccam scored a pair of goals in the second half of the title game with Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck that proved the difference in the Wolfpack’s 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines to claim the program’s first ever state crown.
Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!
