Third time a charm for Western Christian as Wolfpack claim State 1A Soccer Championship

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After consecutive losses in Iowa’s 1A State Soccer Championship game, the boys of Western Christian made sure a third time was a charm and took care of some unfinished business.

Miles Baccam scored a pair of goals in the second half of the title game with Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck that proved the difference in the Wolfpack’s 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines to claim the program’s first ever state crown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.