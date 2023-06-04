Amidst Wichita State’s coaching staff change Austin Henry enters transfer portal
Former Dell Rapids & Renner legion pitcher will have four years of college eligibility remaining
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota prep baseball star is in search of a new college home.
Former Dell Rapids and Renner Legion pitcher Austin Henry announced via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal after one redshirt year at Wichita State citing changes in to the Shocker coaching staff.
Shockers’ head coach Eric Wedge stepped away from the program due to health issues back in October and never returned. The school announced earlier this week that his interim replacement, Loren Hibbs, won’t be retained either, leading Henry and many of his Wichita teammates to enter the portal.
Austin has four years of eligibility remaining.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.