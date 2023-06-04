Amidst Wichita State’s coaching staff change Austin Henry enters transfer portal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota prep baseball star is in search of a new college home.

Former Dell Rapids and Renner Legion pitcher Austin Henry announced via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal after one redshirt year at Wichita State citing changes in to the Shocker coaching staff.

Due to changes in coaching and other reasons beyond my control, I will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/Etjhplh17s — Austin Henry (@austin_henry24) June 1, 2023

Shockers’ head coach Eric Wedge stepped away from the program due to health issues back in October and never returned. The school announced earlier this week that his interim replacement, Loren Hibbs, won’t be retained either, leading Henry and many of his Wichita teammates to enter the portal.

Austin has four years of eligibility remaining.

