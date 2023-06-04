Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries get rare shutout in victory over Gary

Birds win 1-0 in an hour and 59 minutes at the Birdcage
Sioux Falls wins 1-0
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Neil Lang allowed two hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings on Sunday and got just enough run support as the Canaries topped Gary SouthShore 1-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Trevor Achenbach homered with one out in the second inning and that would be enough offense for the Canaries, who improve to 9-13 overall. Lang struck out two en route to his first victory of the season and Angel Lebron collected a four-out save.

Ozzie Martinez went 3-3 to lead the Birds at the plate while Achenbach finished with two hits. Sioux Falls will look to clinch the four-game series when the two teams meet again Monday at 6:35pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and...
City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance
2022 Pigskin Preview cover kid bound for the University of Washington
Lincoln Kienholz prep career comes to a championship close
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape
Lincoln and Jefferson prepare to meet in the 2023 South Dakota State Softball Semifinals
Championships set for State Softball Tournament

Latest News

Castlewood celebrates after getting the final out to beat Alcester-Hudson in the 2023 SDHSAA...
Castlewood came through in the clutch to deliver state softball title
Amidst Wichita State’s coaching staff change Austin Henry enters transfer portal
Lincoln wins the first ever sanction State AA Softball Title 3-0 over Brookings
STATE AA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lincoln blanks Brookings to continue big school reign
West Central's Caitlyn Hoff celebrates after catching the final out to secure the Trojans 4-0...
STATE A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: SEVENTH HEAVEN! West Central blanks Tea to finish perfect season