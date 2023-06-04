Castlewood came through in the clutch to deliver state softball title

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though high school softball has been played as a club sport for quite a while in South Dakota the goal was always to one day see it sanctioned.

And yesterday’s first SDHSAA sanctioned championships in Aberdeen fulfilled that dream.

The best of the three championship games was in Class B, where Castlewood broke a tie in the sixth inning against top seed Alcester-Hudson to claim the first state title 3-2.

This coming just a day after they rallied to beat second seed Arlington with a four run last at back comeback in the semifinals.

Though the State Softball setting was new for his team coach Chris Horn had a group that was no stranger to playoff pressure and showed their moxie with games on the line.

