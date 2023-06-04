Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

By Chris Six, Liam Garrity and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on State Highway 39 near Aurora, Missouri, KY3 reports.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were 11 people involved in the accident. Ten people were on motorcycles and one was driving a car.

A 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted and 61-year-old Linda Anderson were killed in the crash. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states the crash occurred when a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and hit five motorcycles. After the impact, the car then went off the side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

The occupants of the motorcycles were thrown after their bikes overturned. One of the motorcycles caught on fire shortly after the crash.

The driver of the car was a 51-year-old woman and she was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, in serious condition.

There were six other motorcyclists taken to Springfield hospitals in serious condition. One of those in serious condition is a 16-year-old.

Everyone involved in the crash, including the driver, was from Aurora, Missouri.

According to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
2022 Pigskin Preview cover kid bound for the University of Washington
Lincoln Kienholz prep career comes to a championship close
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape
Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and...
City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance
Lincoln and Jefferson prepare to meet in the 2023 South Dakota State Softball Semifinals
Championships set for State Softball Tournament

Latest News

FILE - This May 14, 2018 file photo shows Chuck Todd at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New...
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’ and being replaced by Kristen Welker
Cities finding difficulties funding pool projects
Cities finding difficulties funding pool projects
Cities finding difficulties funding pool projects
Sunday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lexie Merley