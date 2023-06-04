Avera Medical Minute
Good Earth State Park hosting event highlighting Indigenous Art

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous Artists of the Prairie is in its second year, and is free to attend with a park entrance license.

The event takes place Sunday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and features arts, crafts, live music and food. Park Naturalist Jen Stahl joined Dakota News Now to discuss what attendees can expect and what’s new this year.

Good Earth State Park is located at 26924 480th Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.

More information can be found here.

